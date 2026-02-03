Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 317,880 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 429,789 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 158,940.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 158,940.0 days.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

FJTNF stock remained flat at $23.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Fuji Media has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS: FJTNF) is a Tokyo-based media conglomerate that operates as the holding company for a diverse portfolio of broadcasting and content‐production businesses. Its primary subsidiary, Fuji Television Network, produces and airs a wide range of television programming, including news, sports, dramas and variety shows. The company also maintains radio operations through Nippon Broadcasting System and offers advertising sales and media planning services to domestic and international clients.

In addition to its core broadcasting activities, Fuji Media Holdings develops and distributes content across multiple platforms.

