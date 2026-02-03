Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February 3rd (ANTO, DQ, ELV, FIGR, IBP, IPF, LMT, MKKGY, REPYY, RNSDF)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 3rd:

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 3,050 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,070.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by analysts at Glj Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $18.13 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.51.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has $358.00 target price on the stock.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a sell rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $665.00 target price on the stock.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $10.90 target price on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the stock.

