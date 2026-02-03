BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TXXI) Short Interest Update

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TXXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,049 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 14,854 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,355 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,355 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF Price Performance

TXXI traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29.

Get BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $2,204,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF in the second quarter worth $557,000. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000.

About BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF (TXXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diversified portfolio of US dollar-denominated municipal and taxable fixed income securities, seeking to provide attractive after-tax income while maintaining capital preservation. TXXI was launched on Mar 13, 2025 and is issued by BondBloxx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.