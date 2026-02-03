Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $9.17. Novagold Resources shares last traded at $8.8180, with a volume of 529,041 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Novagold Resources from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novagold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Novagold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Novagold Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novagold Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Novagold Resources Stock Up 3.8%

The company has a current ratio of 23.79, a quick ratio of 23.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Novagold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novagold Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The firm is focused on advancing large-scale precious metals projects through disciplined project management, environmental stewardship and community engagement. Novagold maintains a lean corporate structure while leveraging partnerships and industry expertise to advance its projects toward production.

The company’s flagship asset is the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, a 50/50 joint venture with Barrick Gold Corporation.

