ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.04. ProShares UltraShort Silver shares last traded at $1.9750, with a volume of 77,694,187 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Trading Down 12.3%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZSL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 10,161.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 159.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,579,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Silver

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

