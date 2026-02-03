Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

1/23/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

1/8/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/9/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ian Michael Estepan sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $294,201.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 193,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,523. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta’s core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company’s mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta’s commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

