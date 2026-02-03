Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/28/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 1/23/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 1/8/2026 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/9/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Ian Michael Estepan sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $294,201.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 193,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,523. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Sarepta’s commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.
