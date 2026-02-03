Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.52, but opened at $34.00. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $33.2010, with a volume of 1,848,332 shares traded.
Here are the key news stories impacting Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broad rebound in silver and gold renewed buying in metal-linked assets, supporting junior miner equities — a direct tailwind for SILJ. Gold and silver rebound after historic wipeout as analysts say thematic drivers stay intact
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage notes a bounce after a sharp selloff — renewed buyer interest at lower levels often lifts mining stocks more than the metal itself. Gold, Silver Bounce Back After Sharp Selloff
- Positive Sentiment: Commodity press reports “strong price rebounds” in gold and silver despite improved risk appetite — supportive for junior miner margins and exploration economics. Strong price rebounds in gold, silver despite better risk appetite
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators urge a “reset” after speculative overshoot; underlying thematic drivers may remain but investors are watching technical support levels — implies caution despite the rebound. Time for a Reset: Let’s Talk About Gold and Silver Without the Hype
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF comparisons note SILJ provides leveraged exposure to junior silver miners vs. spot silver ETFs — structural differences matter for risk/volatility and mean SILJ can outperform on rallies but lag on resets. SIL And SILJ: How The Two ETFs Compare As Silver Trading Vehicles
- Negative Sentiment: Rising silver costs are already pressuring consumer-facing companies (e.g., jewelers), highlighting that higher metal prices can have secondary demand impacts and feed-through volatility. World’s largest jeweler falls after analysts warn it will be hit by volatile silver price
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary on meme-like trading and extreme swings in the silver complex raises the risk of abrupt reversals for junior miners, amplifying downside for SILJ. ‘GameStop in 2026’: How silver market has morphed into meme trading
Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 4.5%
The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60.
The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
