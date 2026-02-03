Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.52, but opened at $34.00. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $33.2010, with a volume of 1,848,332 shares traded.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF this week:

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 4.5%

The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.