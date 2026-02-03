Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Disco Corp (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.40, but opened at $44.5799. Disco shares last traded at $42.34, with a volume of 24,098 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Disco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 30.86%.The firm had revenue of $709.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Disco Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disco (OTCMKTS: DSCSY) is a manufacturer of precision processing equipment and consumables for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company’s product portfolio includes wafer dicing saws, wafer thinning and grinding systems, laser dicing equipment, polishing systems, and diamond blades and wheels, along with associated tooling and process consumables designed for high-precision cutting and surface finishing.

Disco’s products are used in critical back-end semiconductor manufacturing steps such as dicing, singulation, thinning, surface preparation and polishing across applications including IC packaging, power devices, LEDs, MEMS and sensors.

