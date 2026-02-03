Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Cap Gemini SA (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.03, but opened at $29.51. Cap Gemini shares last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGEMY shares. Zacks Research lowered Cap Gemini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cap Gemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cap Gemini to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66.

Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS: CGEMY), commonly known as Capgemini, is a global professional services and consulting firm that provides technology-led business transformation services. The company’s core activities include management and IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services. Capgemini delivers solutions across the digital value chain, combining strategy, design, engineering and operations to help clients modernize legacy systems, implement cloud platforms, deploy data and AI capabilities, and secure IT environments.

Founded in 1967 by Serge Kampf and headquartered in Paris, Capgemini has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic footprint.

