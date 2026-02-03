Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 199,275 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 154,405 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,965 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,965 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.44. 150,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $298.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Health Care ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VHT. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

