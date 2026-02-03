Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin Acquires 580 Shares

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) Director Natalye Paquin bought 580 shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.58 per share, for a total transaction of $20,056.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,048.56. The trade was a 1.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Natalye Paquin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Natalye Paquin purchased 655 shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $19,525.55.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Stock Performance

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $35.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $991.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Dividend Announcement

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $84.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UVSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Institutional Trading of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,741,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,475,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after buying an additional 193,561 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 890,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,745,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,243,000 after buying an additional 36,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a financial holding company headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania, operating through its primary subsidiary, Univest Bank and Trust Co The company offers a comprehensive range of banking services, including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, mortgage banking, treasury and payment solutions, and wealth management services. Through its community banking model, Univest serves individuals, small to middle-market businesses, and nonprofit and public institutions.

Founded in 1893 as Souderton Industrial Savings Association, Univest has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.

