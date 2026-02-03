ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,936,704 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 1,506,122 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,963,602 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,963,602 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.43. 2,273,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,995,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra S&P500

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S. Index Committee through a non-mechanical process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

