Short Interest in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Rises By 33.9%

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,841 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the December 31st total of 8,099 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,477 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 20,477 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:DEHP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.98. 13,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,858. The company has a market cap of $346.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.72. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.