Relx (LON:REL) Trading Down 14.4% – Should You Sell?

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) traded down 14.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,142 and last traded at GBX 2,213. 257,807,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 814% from the average session volume of 28,216,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,585.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,178 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,570 target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,070 price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,222.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,000.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,314.22. The stock has a market cap of £40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

