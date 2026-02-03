Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.69. 48,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 891,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.
In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $43,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 344,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,520. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,920,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,464,000 after purchasing an additional 279,995 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,669,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,933,000 after buying an additional 112,319 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,290,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after buying an additional 3,017,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 105,950 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,966,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 129,961 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.
Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.
