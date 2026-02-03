Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Trading Up 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $207.42 and last traded at $207.2260. Approximately 262,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,467,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Zacks Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Southern Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $137.65.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Southern Copper shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, February 10th. The 1.0085-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 9th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 83.86%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,835. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $90,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 65.1% during the third quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper’s operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

