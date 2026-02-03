EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Down 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $195.43 and last traded at $193.39. Approximately 53,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 652,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.20.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPAM

EPAM Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.16.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.01%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.360-11.440 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.29, for a total value of $107,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,668.80. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,515. This represents a 24.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $1,597,074 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 16,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.