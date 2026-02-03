Short Interest in WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Declines By 24.4%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,477 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 16,511 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,448 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,448 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:DWM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,311. WisdomTree International Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $51.73 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $664.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11.

Get WisdomTree International Equity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.