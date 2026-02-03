Relx (LON:REL) Trading Down 14.4% – Here’s What Happened

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,142 and last traded at GBX 2,213. 257,807,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 814% from the average session volume of 28,216,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,585.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,070 target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,570 price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,178 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,222.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,000.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,314.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48.

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

