Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 243,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $4.21.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE: VVR) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Invesco Capital Management LLC. The fund was launched in 2005 with the objective of providing high current income while seeking to preserve capital. It is structured as a diversified portfolio of senior floating-rate loans and other income-oriented debt securities.

The trust primarily invests in senior secured loans issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, which typically rank higher in a borrower’s capital structure and offer floating-rate coupon payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.