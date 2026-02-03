Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.70 and last traded at $102.6250, with a volume of 486121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.50.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 32.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,775. The trade was a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, dedicated to the early detection and prevention of cancer. The company’s flagship product, Cologuard®, is a noninvasive, stool-based DNA screening test for colorectal cancer that was developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. By combining DNA mutation analysis with hemoglobin detection, Cologuard aims to improve screening adherence and identify cancers and precancerous lesions in average-risk adults.

Since its founding in 1995, Exact Sciences has expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal research and development.

