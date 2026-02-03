Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.20

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 128.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SPG stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,610. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $193.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 79.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.79.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Featured Stories

