Short Interest in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Drops By 15.5%

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 195,511 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 231,312 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,381 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DFAR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,003,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,299. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 113.7% during the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 211,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC now owns 228,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $333,000. First Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 61,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, SpringVest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFAR was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

