Rareview Total Return Bond ETF (BATS:RTRE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Rareview Total Return Bond ETF (BATS:RTRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd.
Rareview Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS RTRE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.23. 12,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. Rareview Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $26.48.
About Rareview Total Return Bond ETF
