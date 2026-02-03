Rareview Total Return Bond ETF (BATS:RTRE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Rareview Total Return Bond ETF (BATS:RTRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd.

Rareview Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS RTRE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.23. 12,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. Rareview Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $26.48.

About Rareview Total Return Bond ETF

The Rareview Total Return Bond ETF (RTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities with varying maturities and credit quality. The fund has the flexibility to invest in foreign debt securities, including those from emerging markets RTRE was launched on May 31, 2024 and is issued by Rareview Funds.

