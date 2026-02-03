Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.4550, with a volume of 218999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Jennifer Fremont Simons sold 29,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $768,234.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 52,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,264.40. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,371,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,279,000 after buying an additional 187,707 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,345,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,202,000 after purchasing an additional 799,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,642,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,270,000 after acquiring an additional 272,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,285,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,491,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,630,000 after buying an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

