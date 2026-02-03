ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Price Up 19.6% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $178.77 and last traded at $177.50. 4,500,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 11,616,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.40.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.98.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

