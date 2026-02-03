FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Trading Down 9.3% – Time to Sell?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $223.85 and last traded at $225.52. 200,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 588,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $282.00 to $253.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $311.00 to $305.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $313.00.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 9.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 30.49%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total value of $760,540.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 879 shares in the company, valued at $259,920.30. This represents a 74.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total value of $761,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,211.25. This trade represents a 71.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.