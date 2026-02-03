Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Trading 7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 156,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $717.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.33.

About Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS: USNZY), widely known as Usiminas, is one of Brazil’s leading integrated steel producers. The company operates across the full steel value chain, from iron ore mining to the manufacture and distribution of flat steel products. Its portfolio includes hot- and cold-rolled coils, coated sheets, tin plates, plates and tubular products, which serve a broad array of end markets such as construction, automotive, packaging, machinery and energy.

Founded in the mid-1950s through a partnership between Brazilian and international investors, Usiminas is headquartered in Belo Horizonte and maintains its principal steelmaking facilities in Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, as well as secondary operations in Cubatão (São Paulo) and Santa Cruz.

