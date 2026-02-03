Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Up 6.7% – What’s Next?

Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.1450. Approximately 1,541,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,764,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 6.7%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Northern Dynasty Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter worth $17,117,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter valued at $3,752,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,466,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 735,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 232.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 636,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 444,950 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with primary operations focused on North America. The company is publicly listed on the NYSE American and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NAK. Established in 1985, Northern Dynasty has built its business around the identification, evaluation and advancement of large-scale mineral resources, leveraging its expertise in geology, engineering and environmental planning.

The company’s flagship asset is the Pebble Project, located in the Bristol Bay region of southwestern Alaska.

