Kadant’s (KAI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $380.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kadant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.00.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $324.45. The company had a trading volume of 44,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,686. Kadant has a 1-year low of $244.87 and a 1-year high of $409.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.36 and a 200 day moving average of $304.69.

In other news, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $186,570.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,544.31. This trade represents a 37.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,435 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $405,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $865,715.76. This trade represents a 31.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Kadant by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 984,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,432,000 after buying an additional 34,561 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 76,036.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 738,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,494,000 after acquiring an additional 737,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 316,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Kadant by 54.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,928,000 after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Inc, headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, is a global supplier of high‐value, critical components and engineered systems for the pulp and paper industry and other process industries. The company’s product portfolio spans stock preparation technologies, refiners and pulpers, fluid handling systems, and web‐handling equipment designed to optimize the efficiency and quality of paper production. In addition to capital equipment, Kadant offers aftermarket services, including spare parts, maintenance programs and process optimization consulting, which together support long‐term customer productivity and reliability.

Originally part of a larger industrial conglomerate, Kadant was established as an independent public company in 1991.

