Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Short Interest Down 15.3% in January

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,254,147 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 2,659,921 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,709,574 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,709,574 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.61. The stock had a trading volume of 928,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,580. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $79.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSV. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 253.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

