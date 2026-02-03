Short Interest in HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Grows By 30.7%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 83,169 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 63,614 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,433.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 58 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,433.9 days.

HOCFF stock remained flat at C$432.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$400.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$319.01. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of C$140.70 and a one year high of C$440.15.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft is a leading international construction company headquartered in Essen, Germany. The firm provides a comprehensive range of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, with particular expertise in complex infrastructure projects. Its core activities encompass building construction, civil engineering and infrastructure development, including roads, railways, airports and power plants.

In addition to traditional construction services, HOCHTIEF pursues public–private partnerships (PPPs) and concession projects, taking on responsibilities for financing, designing, building and operating infrastructure assets over their lifecycle.

