Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $27.93. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $28.4190, with a volume of 4,545,184 shares traded.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion. The Trust invests and intends to continue to invest primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical silver bullion, and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in silver prices.

