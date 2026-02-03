Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

EFR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The trust achieves its objectives by investing predominately in senior floating-rate loans—also known as bank loans—issued by corporate borrowers. These floating-rate instruments typically carry interest rates that reset periodically, offering investors a degree of protection against rising rate environments.

The portfolio is managed by the fixed-income team at Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley, which employs fundamental credit research and active trading strategies to identify and manage risk.

