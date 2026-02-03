Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.69. Auto Trader Group shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 57,801 shares traded.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Auto Trader Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Auto Trader Group plc is a digital automotive marketplace operating primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Through its flagship consumer-facing website and mobile applications, the company connects private buyers and sellers with franchised and independent motor dealers. It facilitates the listing of new and used vehicles, offering rich multimedia adverts that include photos, video walk-arounds, and detailed specifications.
In addition to its core marketplace, Auto Trader provides a suite of value-added services for both consumers and dealer partners.
