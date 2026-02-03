Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.74% from the company’s previous close.
Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.8%
MPT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,779 shares. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.
The company’s portfolio primarily comprises acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care facilities, behavioral health centers and other specialty hospitals.
