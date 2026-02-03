Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.74% from the company’s previous close.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.8%

MPT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,779 shares. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc (NYSE: MPT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and finances hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Founded in 2003 by Edward K. Aldag Jr., the company’s business model centers on providing real estate capital to healthcare operators through long-term leases, sale-leaseback transactions, build-to-suit developments and mortgage financing. By specializing in healthcare real estate, MPT aims to deliver steady rental income and asset-based returns while enabling operators to access capital for clinical operations and growth.

The company’s portfolio primarily comprises acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care facilities, behavioral health centers and other specialty hospitals.

