Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 32,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,699. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ: CHI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities, including convertible bonds and preferred stocks, as well as high-yield debt instruments and equity securities. By blending income-generating instruments with the capital-appreciation potential of convertibles, CHI aims to provide investors with a balanced risk-return profile.

The fund pursues its investment strategy through fundamental research and active security selection, targeting issuers across various sectors and geographies.

