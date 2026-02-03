Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2026

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 32,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,699. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ: CHI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities, including convertible bonds and preferred stocks, as well as high-yield debt instruments and equity securities. By blending income-generating instruments with the capital-appreciation potential of convertibles, CHI aims to provide investors with a balanced risk-return profile.

The fund pursues its investment strategy through fundamental research and active security selection, targeting issuers across various sectors and geographies.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.