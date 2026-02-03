Invmun Incom to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Invmun Incom Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:OIA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,728. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Invmun Incom has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Get Invmun Incom alerts:

Invmun Incom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds rated BB or better by Standard & Poor's or Ba or better by Moody's.

Receive News & Ratings for Invmun Incom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invmun Incom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.