Invmun Incom to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.
Invmun Incom Stock Up 0.4%
NYSE:OIA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,728. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Invmun Incom has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $6.25.
Invmun Incom Company Profile
