Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $226.33 and last traded at $226.33, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.00.

Sartorius Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.60.

About Sartorius

Sartorius AG, trading in the U.S. over the counter under the symbol SARTF, is a Germany-based provider of laboratory and bioprocessing equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and research industries. The company is organized into two core divisions: Bioprocess Solutions, which focuses on single-use consumables, filtration technologies and upstream and downstream processing systems; and Lab Products & Services, which supplies laboratory instruments, consumables and services, including balances, pipettes, cell counting systems and water purification units.

The Bioprocess Solutions segment serves customers engaged in the development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals, vaccines and advanced therapies.

