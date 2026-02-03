Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.09 and last traded at $68.1910, with a volume of 94593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLIO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of highly engineered motion and electronic controls solutions. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across mobile and industrial end markets, including agriculture, construction, material handling, oil and gas, and renewable energy. Established in 2018 through a carve-out of established hydraulic and electronic control businesses, Helios has rapidly built scale through strategic acquisitions, broadening its product portfolio and geographic reach.

The company’s Motion Technologies segment offers a comprehensive suite of hydraulic products, including gear pumps, piston pumps and motors, directional and proportional valves, cylinders, reservoirs, filtration systems and accumulators.

