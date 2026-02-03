Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRI. Huber Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $212.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $178.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.09.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $18.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.85. 6,301,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,235. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $86.42 and a one year high of $218.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 16,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is a multinational information and media company that provides content, technology and services to professionals in the legal, tax & accounting, compliance, risk, corporate and media sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company combines news and editorial content from the Reuters news agency with specialist workflow platforms and databases designed to support decision-making and regulatory compliance across industries worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio spans legal research and workflow tools, tax and accounting software, regulatory and risk management solutions, and real-time news and data services.

