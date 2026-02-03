Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.49 and last traded at $67.43, with a volume of 24051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.03.
Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07. The company has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.54.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (OTCMKTS: MIELY) is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.
The company’s product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.
