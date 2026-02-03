Howard Horn Sells 3,061 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Horn sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $72,117.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,308.60. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Howard Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Howard Horn sold 3,081 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $112,086.78.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of RARE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,204. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.58). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 91.95% and a negative return on equity of 414.17%. The firm had revenue of $159.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Articles

