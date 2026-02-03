National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Stock

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 64.75% from the stock’s current price.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

TNZ stock traded up C$3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$40.06. 206,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,478. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.25. Tenaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.59 and a 12 month high of C$40.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.78 million for the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaz Energy will post 0.3896418 EPS for the current year.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSX:TNZ) is a public energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets capable of returning free cash flow to shareholders.Tenaz has domestic operations in Canada along with offshore gas assets in the Netherlands. The domestic operations consist of a semi-conventional oil project in the Rex member of the Upper Mannville group at Leduc-Woodbend in central Alberta. The Netherlands gas assets are located in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

