iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 196,049 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 146,699 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,274 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of IAT stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.15. 249,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,241. The company has a market cap of $637.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.94. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

