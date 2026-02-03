MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CXH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,558. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE: CXH) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange since its inception in 1982, the fund primarily acquires investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by states, municipalities and public authorities across the United States.

The trust’s portfolio is constructed to balance credit quality and yield, focusing on bonds rated BBB or higher by nationally recognized rating agencies.

