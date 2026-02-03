Oc Oerlikon Cp (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Oc Oerlikon Cp (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Oc Oerlikon Cp from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oc Oerlikon Cp presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Oc Oerlikon Cp Trading Up 44.4%

Oc Oerlikon Cp Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) is a Swiss-based technology group headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, that designs, develops and manufactures advanced equipment and services for industrial surface solutions and materials processing. The company’s core activities include thin-film deposition and vacuum coating systems used to enhance wear and corrosion resistance on components in aerospace, automotive, tooling and consumer goods industries. Oerlikon also offers polymer processing equipment for the production of manmade fibers and nonwoven fabrics, serving textile producers across the globe.

The origins of Oerlikon date back to early 20th-century Swiss engineering enterprises, with the current corporate structure emerging around the year 2000 through a series of strategic acquisitions and reorganizations.

