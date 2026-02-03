Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Short Interest Up 34.3% in January

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,228,504 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 1,659,896 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 561,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 115.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. 308,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,511. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $767.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.50. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $376.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.59 million. Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 17.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.920-1.120 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Research raised Fox Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp., headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota, designs, engineers and manufactures high-performance suspension systems, shock absorbers and related components for powersports, light-vehicle and mountain-bike applications. The company’s FOX brand offers a comprehensive portfolio of forks, shocks, coilovers and internal bypass dampers aimed at OEM and aftermarket customers seeking enhanced ride quality, control and durability across off-road vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles.

Founded in 1974 by Bob Fox in California, Fox Factory has expanded its technology base and market reach through strategic acquisitions such as Marzocchi Suspension, DVO Suspension and Walker Evans Racing.

