Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBI) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2026

Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBIGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.92 and last traded at $59.92, with a volume of 509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Longview Advantage ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $605.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23.

Longview Advantage ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.3565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longview Advantage ETF stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBIFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Longview Advantage ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Longview Advantage ETF Company Profile

The Longview Advantage ETF (EBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US companies selected for their high profitability-to-value ratio. EBI was launched on Feb 25, 2025 and is issued by Longview.

