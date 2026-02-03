Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBI) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.92 and last traded at $59.92, with a volume of 509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.
Longview Advantage ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $605.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23.
Longview Advantage ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.3565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Longview Advantage ETF Company Profile
The Longview Advantage ETF (EBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US companies selected for their high profitability-to-value ratio. EBI was launched on Feb 25, 2025 and is issued by Longview.
