Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBI) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.92 and last traded at $59.92, with a volume of 509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Longview Advantage ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $605.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23.

Get Longview Advantage ETF alerts:

Longview Advantage ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.3565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Longview Advantage ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longview Advantage ETF stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Longview Advantage ETF ( NASDAQ:EBI Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Longview Advantage ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

The Longview Advantage ETF (EBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US companies selected for their high profitability-to-value ratio. EBI was launched on Feb 25, 2025 and is issued by Longview.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.