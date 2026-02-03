Genenta Science S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Update

Genenta Science S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,139 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the December 31st total of 77,875 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,307 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,307 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Genenta Science Trading Down 11.0%

GNTA traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. 237,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,433. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. Genenta Science has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Genenta Science will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genenta Science

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genenta Science stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genenta Science S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:GNTA Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Genenta Science as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science (NASDAQ: GNTA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of in vivo hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary platform enables the transplantation of genetically engineered HSCs that home to tumor sites and continuously deliver immunomodulatory agents. By harnessing the patient’s own stem cells, Genenta aims to establish a sustained, localized anti-tumor immune response with the potential to overcome limitations of traditional cytokine or antibody therapies.

Genenta’s lead product candidate, Temferon, consists of autologous HSCs engineered to produce interferon-alpha under the control of a tumor microenvironment–activated promoter.

